Actress Maya Rowe stars as Rose in 'Titanique': 'There's nothing like this'

Maya Rowe, who came to the city to attend the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University, stars as Rose in 'Titanique.'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Maya Rowe is part of the cast of "Titanique," which is wowing crowds on the Broadway Playhouse Theatre stage at Water Tower Place.

The actress is talking about how much Chicago is loving this comedy takeoff on the Oscar-winning saga of a sinking ship.

Rowe's parents are Australian, and she's lived all over the country. Rowe came to Chicago to attend the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University.

She's based her career in local theaters.

"Being in Chicago, as a theater city for education, is the greatest gift in the world," said Rowe, who plays Rose. "I think Chicago is able to harness the weird theater. That's where they thrive. I think that's why this has become home for me. I get to be weird."

She described how her Rose is different from the one in the movie.

"Oh, she's different; this one won't win an Oscar. This Rose settles into the wild parody humor of the show when she can, while bringing it back to Kate Winslet at times and bringing a real love story to you," Rowe said.

There's no water in this version of the story.

"Well, from my own sweat, absolutely, sopping wet by the end of the show," Rowe said.

She talked about what keeps her in Chicago and loving theater in the area.

"It's a big city, but it's also a small town; we're looking out for each other, laughing together. It's a way that a giant group of 540 people can agree on something. We don't get that a lot these days," Rowe said.

She also talked about why theatergoers should see the show.

"This specific version of 'Titanique,' Chitanique is what we've been calling it, has never been done before. It's a whole new Chicago take on it. This is the diamond of the ocean; there's nothing like this. That's the big pull. You're seeing Chicago-harvested talent have Chicago fun in Chicago in a whole new 'Titanique' way," Rowe said.

"Titanique" is a production from Broadway In Chicago and Porchlight Music Theatre.

The show is extended by popular demand through July 13.