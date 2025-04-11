NW suburban woman stars as Celine Dion in 'Titanique' in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clare Kennedy McLaughlin is from the northwest suburbs, and never thought she'd grow up to be Celine Dion.
That's who she plays in "Titanique," a rousing comedy at the Broadway Playhouse Theatre.
The actress talked about how Chicago has turned this show into a major hit.
Kennedy McLaughlin studied musical theater at Northwestern University.
Her star power radiates center stage.
Now, she gets to perform in front of her hometown audience.
"Yes, 100%, my mom's already seen the show three times," Kennedy McLaughlin said. "This is Chitanique, as we've been lovingly calling it. Having a completely Chicago company and cast, just the way things are delivered and the way we do comedy is a little different here. It's tailored for Chicago audiences."
She talked about how her version of Dion is different than the real thing.
"Definitely with the comedy I bring a little of my personality to it, but I never have wanted it to be a parody or a camp version of Celine Dion. I always wanted it to be an homage to her, a love letter to her. And the way the show is written, it sets it up like that. This is a celebration of Celine and a parody of the movie 'Titanic,'" Kennedy McLaughlin said.
She said the movie stressed her out.
"Maybe it's why I have anxiety problems now. As soon as they hit the iceberg, I said, 'I've seen enough. I know what happens from here,'" Kennedy McLaughlin said. "Titanique is a hundred minutes of straight joy. It is pure escapism, and I think we can all use that right now. It's a different show every night, truly. I would say it's good for the heart; it's good for the brain, just to be able to sit in the darkness and have a joyful experience with your neighbors and the people around you."
Kennedy McLaughlin is living the dream.
"Not a day goes by when I don't say, 'this is going to stop when I wake up.' And I haven't woken up yet; so, I'm still riding that high," she said.
"Titanique" is a production from Broadway In Chicago and Porchlight Music Theatre.
It's now been extended through July 13 by popular demand.