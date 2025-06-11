Mayor expects more ICE agents to arrive in Chicago soon to conduct workplace raids

Mayor's office does not want to give President Trump an excuse to send the National Guard and the Marines to Chicago

Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration says Chicago is one of five blue cities being targeted by President Donald Trump's administration.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration says Chicago is one of five blue cities being targeted by President Donald Trump's administration. City officials have been told U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been given 48 hours to standby and deploy.

Chicago is next, as Mayor Johnson expects more federal ICE agents to arrive in the city soon to conduct raids at workplaces. He is asking residents to push back.

"I am counting on all of Chicago to resist in this moment. Because whatever particular vulnerable group is being targeted today, another group will be next," Johnson said.

Immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission are the target.

Last week, agents took dozens of people in custody following routine check-ins at an immigration facility on South Michigan Avenue. The Johnson administration expects ICE to ramp up their tactics.

"There will be tactical teams; there will be mini tanks. There will be other tools; they will plan to do raids, as we saw in Los Angeles," Johnson Chief of Staff Cristina Pacione-Zayas said.

But, what the mayor's office does not want is to give President Trump an excuse to send the National Guard and the Marines to Chicago.

Johnson is urging protesters to use their constitutional right to assemble peacefully.

SEE MORE: At least 1 injured, 17 arrested in Chicago anti-ICE protest as more demonstrations, raids possible

"There are some actors that unfortunately act outside of their constitutional protection. And, if that were to take place, those individuals will be held responsible and accountable," Johnson said.

As demonstrated with the Democratic National Convention and Gaza protests, the mayor says the Chicago police are more than equipped to handle any type of protest or civil unrest on their own.

"I want to make sure that whether that crowd is 5, 5,000 or 50,000 that they're protected. That is the role, the responsibility, of our police department," Johnson said.

Johnson says state and local laws do not allow CPD to cooperate with ICE, but officers can be present at ICE raids to control crowds if protests impact the safety of Chicago residents.

Despite the city being a target for the Trump administration, the mayor refuses to hold back when talking about the president's actions toward immigrants.

"You got to be really sick, sick and demented to do this to people," Johnson said.

As the city waits for ICE raids, more protests are planned for Thursday and the big one on Saturday.

The mayor says he has been coordinating with the county and state to keep lines of communication open.

He also has been in constant talks with protest organizers.