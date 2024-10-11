Mayor Brandon Johnson arrives in London to 'attract business to Chicago' ahead of Bears game

Bears play Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson's trip to London is officially underway.
The mayor said he is making the trip to try and woo businesses to come to Chicago.
"I'm going to London to try to attract business to Chicago," Johnson said a press conference earlier this week.
The trip, paid for by World Business Chicago, also includes taking in Sunday's game between the Bears and Jacksonville at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Johnson is scheduled to return to Chicago next week.
