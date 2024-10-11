WATCH LIVE

Mayor Brandon Johnson arrives in London to 'attract business to Chicago' ahead of Bears game

Bears play Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday

Friday, October 11, 2024 12:55AM
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson arrived in London Thursday, where he said he will "attract business to Chicago," ahead of the Bears-Jaguars NFL game.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson's trip to London is officially underway.

The mayor said he is making the trip to try and woo businesses to come to Chicago.

"I'm going to London to try to attract business to Chicago," Johnson said a press conference earlier this week.

The trip, paid for by World Business Chicago, also includes taking in Sunday's game between the Bears and Jacksonville at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Johnson is scheduled to return to Chicago next week.

