Chicago Mayor Johnson meets with Gov. Pritzker, others in Springfield over 'reasonable' funding asks

Johnson's asks have a lot to do with trying to maintain the funding the city was already counting on.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson was in Springfield Wednesday lobbying the governor and leading lawmakers for funding for Chicago.

The visit came with just one month left in the session amidst some criticism from lawmakers that this visit might be a little too late.

Mayor Johnson arrived at the State Capitol early Wednesday morning for a series of important meetings about funding that he has put on his priority ask list for this session.

The mayor called his requests modest, but the state is facing its own budget constraints this visit.

"Some of the priorities this year's budget that we plan to discuss: the telecommunications tax amendment, the 911 surcharge extension, the One System Initiative funding and the Illinois State Board of Education mandated categories," Johnson said.

The mayor's first meeting behind closed doors was with Gov. JB Pritzker.

An hour later, the mayor met with Senate President Don Harmon for just over 10 minutes.

From there, it was on to a meeting with House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch in his office on the other side of the Capitol. With the state facing its own fiscal challenges, the mayor is moderating his expectations.

"We do know that there are budget challenges all over the country; so, this is not unique to the state of Illinois, the city of Chicago. What we have put forth, we believe is a reasonable presentation that gets us a step closer to solving critical issues that we have," Johnson said.

And while the mayor's team has had ongoing discussion with lawmakers, some are critical of this visit coming so late in the session.

"I think it, again, is indicative of the ineptitude and the ineffectiveness of the mayor and the entire fifth floor, those asks. Again, I don't think they're minimal at all. And the fact that he's coming down, we have 20 legislative days, just again shows he's not ready to lead," said Democratic state Rep. Curtis Tarver, assistant majority leader. Tarver represents southeast Chicago.

The mayor's time at the Capitol was brief, as he had an unrelated ribbon cutting outside Springfield at 11 a.m., and then needed to be back in Chicago for a 3 p.m. event.

The effectiveness of this visit won't be known until the end of session.