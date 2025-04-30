Mayor Johnson hosts reception for Chicago delegation ahead of key budget meetings in Springfield

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is in Springfield on Tuesday night as he prepares for a series of important budget meetings happening Wednesday with the governor and leading lawmakers.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is in Springfield on Tuesday night as he prepares for a series of important budget meetings happening Wednesday with the governor and leading lawmakers.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is in Springfield on Tuesday night as he prepares for a series of important budget meetings happening Wednesday with the governor and leading lawmakers.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is in Springfield on Tuesday night as he prepares for a series of important budget meetings happening Wednesday with the governor and leading lawmakers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is in Springfield on Tuesday night as he prepares for a series of important budget meetings happening Wednesday with the governor and leading lawmakers.

But he's not the only one lobbying Springfield for money.

Johnson hosted a reception for the Chicago delegation as he seeks to build better relationships with lawmakers and secure funding for his city.

But with just over a month left in the legislative session and much of the budget work already done, he came with a modest wish list.

His biggest ask is the $90 million Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker had called for in his budget address, for the one system initiative to provide shelter for anyone in the city facing homelessness.

SEE ALSO | Mayor Johnson establishes group to address Chicago's budget gaps

"What they're asking for is already in the budget, and so, I, myself, am ready to protect that, because we have a major issue with not enough access to homeless shelters in the City of Chicago," said State Rep. Lindsey LaPointe, a Democrat who represents the Northwest Side of Chicago.

Johnson has meetings planned with the governor, Senate president and speaker of the House on Wednesday.

Lawmakers are split over how effective the meetings can be this late in the session.

"He still has an opportunity to at least talk to the legislator, give us a clear plan, talk to us about whatever the modest ask is," said State Sen. Lakesia Collins a Democrat who represents the West Side of Chicago.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez is also in Springfield, with students and parents asking for $200 million more in school funding.

"So, all we're saying is, look, you're at $350 [ million ] now. If you can go to $550 [ million ] , you can help a lot more children, especially around the state, because so many districts have a lot of poverty, a lot of need," Martinez said.

While the budget remains fluid until it is finalized at the end of May, the mayor is hoping to persuade lawmakers to come through for Chicago.