McHenry County Clerk announces Amnesty Week to help people pay fines

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- The McHenry County Circuit Clerk's Office will waive some past-due criminal and traffic fines and fees.

Anyone with a balance due on a criminal or traffic violation will be able to pay their total due, with no late fees and collection interest that may have accumulated.

This is the third year McHenry County offers this program.

"Amnesty Week has been a true success story since we introduced it in 2022 - the number of participants almost tripled last year, and we hope even more people take advantage of the service as word continues to spread," Circuit Clerk Kathy Keefe said. "And we're pleased to work once again with Prairie State Legal Services and the McHenry County Bar Association to help people who have turned their lives around work to clear their criminal records."

It starts Friday and runs until next Friday, November 15.

People may ask for a quote for the amount due in their cases, minus fees and interest, by emailing CircuitClerk@mchenrycountyil.gov, or by calling 815-334-4190. Payments can be made online at www.mchenrycircuitclerk.org, in person at the Circuit Clerk's Office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., by phone, or by mail to the office at 2200 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock, IL 60098. Payments can be made by cash, personal check, credit or debit card.

The Expungement Clinic will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 15, at the Michael J. Sullivan Judicial Center, 2200 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock. Attendees must pre-register at https://pslegal.org/event-details/details/263/McHenry-Criminal-Records-Relief-Clinic.

