Bull on the loose in Marengo; motorists should use caution: McHenry County Sheriff's Office | LIVE

MARENGO, Ill. (WLS) -- There is a bull on the loose in the far northwest suburbs, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office said Thursday afternoon.

In a Facebook post just after 4:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said, "there is a loose bull in the vegetation" between South Union Road and South Grant Highway in Marengo.

The sheriff's office asked motorists to use caution.

Anyone who spots the bull is asked to call the sheriff's office at 815-338-2144.

It was not immediately clear how the bull got loose or where it came from.

On Monday night, a horse was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wadsworth. Police are still searching for the suspect.

