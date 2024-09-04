WATCH LIVE

Horse killed in hit-and-run crash; Lake County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, September 4, 2024 12:29AM
Horse killed in hit-and-run crash in Wadsworth: Lake County sheriff
The Lake County Sheriff's Office is searching for the alleged hit-and-run driver who killed a horse on North Delaney Road in Wadsworth.

WADSWORTH, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a horse in Lake County, Illinois Monday night.

It happened in the 40800-block of North Delaney Road in Wadsworth at about 9:10 p.m.

The sheriff's office said a large vehicle, likely a pickup truck, hit the horse while driving north and kept going.

It's unclear if anyone was riding the horse, or if the horse escaped from a nearby ranch.

The horse had to be euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.

Anyone with information about the horse or the crash should call the Lake County, Illinois Sheriff's Office at 847-377-4000.

