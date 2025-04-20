Burglar caught on camera breaking into McKinley Park boutique; at least 4 other businesses hit: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A business break-in on the city's Southwest Side was captured on surveillance video.
The video shows a man breaking a window at The R.O.C.K. Exchange Resale Boutique on Archer Avenue near 35th Street early Friday morning.
The man enters the McKinley Park business through the broken window. Then, a short time later, he emerges through the front door, carrying what appears to be merchandise.
So far, no one is in custody for the break-in, which was part of a larger burglary spree over the past week, police said.
The burglaries have happened at businesses in the Brighton Park, McKinley Park, Back of the Yards and Bridgeport neighborhoods:
Police described the suspect as a man between 25 and 40 years old. He is between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-1 and weighs between 160 and 220 pounds.
He has been seen wearing a black face mask, a blue jacket, a green hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt tan pants or black pants with red stripe, black boots and black gloves.
Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-747-8384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # P25-1-034.
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood