Burglar caught on camera breaking into McKinley Park boutique; at least 4 other businesses hit: CPD

The video shows a man breaking a window at The R.O.C.K. Exchange Resale Boutique on Archer Avenue near 35th Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A business break-in on the city's Southwest Side was captured on surveillance video.

The video shows a man breaking a window at The R.O.C.K. Exchange Resale Boutique on Archer Avenue near 35th Street early Friday morning.

The man enters the McKinley Park business through the broken window. Then, a short time later, he emerges through the front door, carrying what appears to be merchandise.

So far, no one is in custody for the break-in, which was part of a larger burglary spree over the past week, police said.

The burglaries have happened at businesses in the Brighton Park, McKinley Park, Back of the Yards and Bridgeport neighborhoods:



4000-block of South Western Avenue on April 16 at 4:15 a.m.



3500-block of South Archer Avenue on April 18 sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.



3300-block of South Archer Avenue on April 18 at 3:15 a.m.



1700-block of West 47th Street on April 18 at 4:29 a.m.



3500-block of South Halsted St on April 19 at 4:34 a.m.

Police described the suspect as a man between 25 and 40 years old. He is between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-1 and weighs between 160 and 220 pounds.

He has been seen wearing a black face mask, a blue jacket, a green hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt tan pants or black pants with red stripe, black boots and black gloves.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-747-8384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # P25-1-034.

