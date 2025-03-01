Illinois lawmakers holding urgent Humboldt Park rally against proposed Medicaid cuts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois lawmakers are planning to hold an urgent rally on Saturday in response to proposed cuts to Medicaid funding.

The Republican-backed budget resolution proposal includes a 25% cut in Medicaid funding.

More than one in five Americans rely on Medicaid for health insurance, including nearly 1 million Illinois residents, many of whom come from underserved and minority communities.

The budget calling for the sweeping Medicaid reduction narrowly passed the House 217 to 215.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, Medicaid includes nursing home care, personal care services, along with help paying for premiums.

Cuts to these programs could put vulnerable Americans at risk of losing medical care.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker spoke about the issue on Friday.

"Hospitals will close. People will lose their jobs. Illinois is doing all that we can to bolster access to health care. We've expanded access and made enrollment easier in Medicaid. We've invested in health care infrastructure," Pritzker said.

Saturday's rally is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. at Humboldt Park Health. Federal, state and local leaders are expected to attend.