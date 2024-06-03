Meet the men vying for 'The Bachelorette' Jenn Tran's heart

LOS ANGELES -- Filming of "The Bachelorette" has wrapped and we are meeting the 25 men vying for Jenn Tran's heart this season.

Jenn's guys are between ages 24-35. Among the suitors are Aaron, an aerospace engineer, Dakota, a sommelier, Dylan a medical student (Jenn is studying to become a physician assistant), Tomas A, a physiotherapist and Marcus, an Army Ranger.

You can get a glimpse of them here and see the full cast descriptions below.

Jenn was a contestant on Joey Graziadei's season of "The Bachelor," and was sent home just before hometown dates. Joey eventually picked and got engaged to Kelsey Anderson.

When Jenn spoke with Ryan Field, Jennifer Matarese and me on our "Playing the Field" podcast, she said being the Bachelorette was an opportunity she would definitely consider and "a chance to date 32 men and find my love? I would absolutely take that."

And she did take that, as former "Bachelorette" Charity Lawson announced Jenn's new job on "After The Final Rose" back in March. When host Jesse Palmer noted she is the first Bachelorette of Asian American descent in franchise history, Jenn replied, "I am so grateful and honored."

You can join Jenn's journey to love when "The Bachelorette" premieres July 8 on ABC.

The 25 men who will vie for Jenn's heart are the following:

Aaron, 29, an aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Okla.

Austin, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, Calif.

Brendan, 30, a real estate broker from Vancouver, British Columbia

Brett, 28, a health & safety manager from Manheim, Penn.

Brian, 33, an aesthetics consultant from Boynton Beach, Fla.

Dakota, 27, a sommelier from Paradise Valley, Ariz.

Devin, 28, a freight company owner from Houston, Texas

Dylan, 24, a medical student from Elk Grove, Calif.

Grant, 30, a day trader from Houston, Texas

Hakeem, 29, a medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Ill.

Jahaan, 28, a startup founder from New York, N.Y.

Jeremy, 29, a real estate investor from New York, N.Y.

John, 25, a medical student from Delray Beach, Fla.

Jonathon, 27, a creative director from Los Angeles, Calif.

Kevin, 35, a financial analyst from Denver, Colo.

Marcus, 31, an Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, N.C.

Marvin, 28, a luxury event planner from Santa Monica, Calif.

Matt, 27, an insurance executive from Atlanta, Ga.

Moze, 25, an algebra teacher from Albany, N.Y.

Ricky, 28, a pharmaceutical representative from Miami, Fla.

Sam M., 27, a contractor from Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Sam N., 25, an entrepreneur from Carlsbad, Calif.

Spencer, 30, a pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas

Thomas N., 31, a retirement advisor from Tucker, Ga.

Tomas A., 27, a physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario

