Winners of $349M Mega Millions jackpot sold in DeKalb County claim prize

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The winners of a $349 million Mega Millions jackpot has come forward and claimed their prize.

The winning ticket was sold at Casey's General Store in Cortland, Illinois.

The winners declined to give their name and was identified by the Illinois Lottery only as "Blessed."

"We took a chance and bought a single Quick Pick ticket," the winners said. "We're absolutely ecstatic and feel incredibly blessed. We plan to use this money to do good - this unbelievable prize will truly be the gift that keeps on giving."

The store received a $500,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.