Mega Millions winning lottery ticket for $560M jackpot sold in Illinois

Someone in Illinois is the lucky winner from Tuesday night's Mega Millions $560 million jackpot.

The winning numbers were 19, 37, 40, 63 and 69, plus Mega Ball 17.

The win is worth $560 million comes with a cash option for $264.4 million.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings take place at 10 p.m. Central Time on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Five states, Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Alabama do not have a lottery. A mixture of reasons have kept the games away, including objections from conservatives or concerns about how a lottery would impact low-income families.

The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24; the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.