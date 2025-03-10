Mother, son arrested after multiple cats found dead in Iowa motel room: police

Officers also impounded 32 cats which they say were living in extremely poor conditions, including flea infestations.

Officers also impounded 32 cats which they say were living in extremely poor conditions, including flea infestations.

Officers also impounded 32 cats which they say were living in extremely poor conditions, including flea infestations.

Officers also impounded 32 cats which they say were living in extremely poor conditions, including flea infestations.

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A mother and son were arrested after authorities found more than 50 cats and a dog living in their motel room, some of which were dead and decomposing.

The investigation began January 3 at a Motel 6 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Police were called out to unit 221, where they found nine dead cats in "various stages of decomposition" owned by Melisa Leverich and her son Damon Chaplin.

Officers also impounded 32 cats which they say were living in extremely poor conditions, including flea infestations.

The owners were allowed to keep five cats and a dog as long as Leverich and Chaplin got the animals proper veterinarian care.

During a follow up about a week later, officers found there were now 20 cats living in the room.

At that time, all the cats and the dog were surrendered by the mother-son duo.

Court documents show this is the second time Leverich has faced legal trouble for harboring excessive animals.

In 2023, she was issued a city code violation for possessing 36 cats in the same motel room.

Both were being held $4,000 cash bond.

