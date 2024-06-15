WATCH LIVE

Rainbow PUSH chief of staff John Mitchell dies at 57 after battle with cancer

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 15, 2024 12:58AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Rainbow PUSH Coalition is remembering long-time member John Mitchell.

Mitchell passed away Friday at age 57 after a battle with cancer. He served Rainbow PUSH for decades as Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr.'s right-hand man.

People across the city are remembering Mitchell. He died after a long fight with stage 4 myeloma.

The organization described him as someone who is inter-woven with Jackson's legacy, having worked beside him for nearly 30 years.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition released a statement saying in part, "John was a General on the battlefield for Civil and Human Rights... John was the tantamount community leader and organizer. He was the best that mankind had to offer."

Mitchell leaves behind a wife and two children.

