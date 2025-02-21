LA County DA to provide update on Menendez brothers case

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman will provide an update on the Menendez brothers case, his office announced Friday.

Hochman will host a press conference at 1 p.m. in downtown Los Angeles.

Erik and Lyle Menendez had been scheduled to appear in court in the resentencing case from Jan. 30-31 amid their bid for freedom after being sentenced to life in prison for the murders of their parents.

The hearing will now take place from March 20-21 "due to the impact of recent wildfires on the parties' extensive preparations for the hearings," Hochman's office said in a statement last month.

Lyle and Erik Menendez are serving life sentences after being convicted of murder in their parents' deaths.

Hochman has met with Menendez brothers' relatives but said he's still reviewing the facts in the case and hasn't yet decided if he's in support of the brothers' bid for freedom.

Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted in 1996 of the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, who they gunned down in the family's Beverly Hills home.

The defense claimed the brothers acted in self-defense after enduring years of sexual abuse by their father, but prosecutors alleged they killed for money.

Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were 21 and 18 at the time of the crime, respectively, were sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.

