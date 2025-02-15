Police investigating shooting at Merrillville gas station, officials say

MERRILLVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A police investigation is underway Saturday at a gas station in Northwest Indiana.

Shots were fired around 9:43 a.m. in the 700 block of East Lincoln Highway in Merrillville, police said.

Police told ABC7 the shooting happened at the Luke gas station on Lincoln Highway.

Video showed part of the area blocked off with crime scene tape.

No further information was immediately available.

