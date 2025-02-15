24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police investigating shooting at Merrillville gas station, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team and Evelyn Holmes WLS logo
Saturday, February 15, 2025 10:30PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

MERRILLVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A police investigation is underway Saturday at a gas station in Northwest Indiana.

Shots were fired around 9:43 a.m. in the 700 block of East Lincoln Highway in Merrillville, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police told ABC7 the shooting happened at the Luke gas station on Lincoln Highway.

Video showed part of the area blocked off with crime scene tape.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. on ABC7 for a full report.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW