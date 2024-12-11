Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger having technical problems

CHICAGO -- Social media platforms WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger and Instagram are down Wednesday in various countries due to a technical problem, Mark Zuckerberg said.

According to Downdetector, the site received nearly 100,000 reports of issues with Facebook in the U.S. between 12:40 and 1:10 p.m. ET.

WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram had similar reports at the same time.

Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Brazil and other countries also reported issues, as did countries in Europe.

On X, WhatsApp said, "We're aware of some issues accessing WhatsApp. We're actively working on a solution and starting to see a return to normal for most people. We expect things to be back to normal shortly."

Meta and Instagram had similar messages on X.

