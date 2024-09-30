Metra telling riders to avoid MD-N, North Central Service, Heritage Corridor lines

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several Metra train lines are experiencing service disruption Monday morning.

Milwaukee District North, Milwaukee North Central, Heritage Corridor, Union Pacific Northwest Service lines are all experiencing problems.

Metra says they are having delays due to signal issues, mechanical issues and positive train control issues.

The CN railroad is having positive train control issues on its tracks, causing delays on the Milwaukee District North, North Central Service, and Heritage Corridor lines, Metra said.

Metra is telling riders not to take the Milwaukee District North, North Central Service, and Heritage Corridor lines lines until further notice.

UP Northwest Line passengers are being told from Harvard to Fox River Grove are being told travel to Barrington to board trains or seek alternate transportation..

Metra said there is no timeline on repairs at this time.