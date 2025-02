Metra sued by family of woman fatally struck by train at South Side station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a woman hit and killed by a Metra train last summer is now suing the rail agency.

The deadly crash happened on the South Side.

Grace Bentkowski, 22, was crossing the tracks at the Hegewisch station when she was struck.

A lawsuit filed by the woman's family claims Metra did not have safety measures like signals or fencing.

Metra told ABC7 it does not comment on pending litigation.

No further information was immediately available.