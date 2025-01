1 killed after Metra train hits car; NCS, MD-W service disrupted

RIVER GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed after a Metra train struck a vehicle Tuesday morning.

A North Central Service train struck a vehicle near River Grove, killing one person, Metra said.

Trains on the North Central Service line are halted near River Grove and Milwaukee District West Line trains are halted near Galewood.

Further details were not immediately available.