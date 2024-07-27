Mexican music stars Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal get married in private ceremony

MEXICO -- Mexican music stars Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal have officially tied the knot, nearly two months after announcing their relationship.

The couple publicly confirmed their marriage on Instagram Thursday afternoon with two photos and the caption "24.7.24." The singers reportedly got married in a private ceremony at a ranch in Mexico.

Aguilar's father, Grammy-award singer Pepe Aguilar, also posted several photos on social media, wishing his daughter the best.

"Here's to your happiness...and that you always take great care of your love," Aguilar said in his Instagram post, written in Spanish. "Just always remember that what is really worth it is never easy. It will never be easy. But if there is true love, SO TRUE WITH CAPITAL LETTERS! Well then, EVERYTHING is worth it. And everything will always make sense."