Thousands of Mexicans vote in-person at Chicago consulate as 1st female president elected

Chicago voters lined up outside the Mexican Consulate i n West Town to cast ballots in Mexico's election, with Claudia Sheinbaum declaring victory.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands voted at the Mexican Consulate in Chicago on Sunday in a historic presidential election.

Long lines at the Mexican consulate on the Near West Side caused police to close part of Ashland Avenue for much of the day Sunday.

As people waited to cast their ballot in Mexico's historic presidential election.

The nation awaits official confirmation of former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum as Mexico's first female president.

"For me, it's most important election of my lifetime," voter Paulette Moreno said. "It's huge. It's marvelous. It's incredible to see that two ladies are, will have the opportunity to be the president of our country. It's kind of a dream come true as you can imagine."

Sheinbaum would also be the first Jewish president in a largely Catholic country.

Sheinbaum main opponent Xochitl Galvez is a former senator and a fierce critic of the country's outgoing president.

The excitement and anticipation turned into frustration at times here in Chicago as some waited hours to cast their ballots.

The polls closed at 7 p.m. and people who were in line were turned away.

Voters are calling for more polling locations in Chicago for the next election.