Michael Jordan's Steak House shares maple-glazed bacon recipe on Cooking up a Storm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All this week ABC7 Chicago is Cooking up a Storm in honor of the "The Bear," which is nominated for several Emmys.

The show, streaming on Hulu, shines a light on Chicago's food scene.

Craig Couper, culinary director for Michael Jordan's Steak House, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday.

He made Maple-Glazed Bacon.

Ingredients

- 1 package of Neuske's Slab Bacon cut into 10-12 1/2" slices

- 1/2 cup maple syrup

- 1 tsp. fresh ground black pepper

- 6 thyme sprigs

- 1 cup arugula or watercress leaves

Get ready

1.Saute pan or skillet.

2.Oven Preheated to 350 degrees

Recipe

1. In a small pot heat the maple syrup, thyme and black pepper to a simmer, cook for one minute, remove thyme and cool.

2. Place bacon in unheated skillet. Cook over medium low heat. Turn frequently until the fat begins to render and an even brown surface is attained on both sides.

3. Drain bacon slices on paper towels

4. Pour off the bacon fat into a separate container and reserve the skillet (keep in refrigerator, sauté potatoes or onions)

5. Place infused maple syrup in the skillet on medium heat with browned bacon slices and heat until syrup begins to bubble.

6. Using a spoon, "baste" the bacon with the syrup.

7. Place the pan into a 350-degree oven and cook for four minutes

8. Remove pan from and artfully arrange the bacon.

9. Pour over maple syrup from the pan and garnish with arugula or watercress.

