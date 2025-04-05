Michigan City police fatally shot armed suspect who ran from traffic stop: ISP

A police shooting in Michigan City, Indiana left one person dead on Friday. Indiana State Police say the armed suspect fled from a traffic stop.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- A Northwest Indiana police officer shot and killed an armed suspect who ran off during a traffic stop on Friday evening, officials said.

Michigan City officers pulled the driver of a red Dodge SUV over for an "equipment violation" in the 5800-block of South Franklin Street around 5:30 p.m., Indiana State Police said.

The suspect was reportedly armed and ran from the scene, prompting officers to run after him, ISP said. That's when one of the officers fired shots, striking the suspect.

The suspect, a male of an unknown age, was taken to Franciscan Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave.

ISP officials are now investigating.

Further information was not immediately available.