'Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil' premieres at Goodman Theatre starring J. Harrison Ghee

'Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil' is a musical having its world premiere at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago, starring J. Harrison Ghee.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The world premiere of "Midnight In The Garden Of Good & Evil" is already such a hit, the musical has just been extended at The Goodman Theatre by popular demand.

Tony-winning performer J. Harrison Ghee plays The Lady Chablis and told ABC7 her role has a mission, set to song!

The Lady Chablis steals the spotlight in the musical version of "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil," which is also a best seller and movie.

Chablis was a performer playing herself in the film, an inspiration to J. Harrison Ghee.

"It's hard not to fall in love with Lady Chablis," Ghee said. "My focus was to just get to know Chablis, to honor her in the fullness of who she is and was and will forever be. I get her sensibility and I get her energy and her light and her love and that's all I hope to do every night. I'm not trying to do an imitation of her, I'm just bringing my truth and my fullness."

Ghee has made history, becoming the first openly non-binary Tony winner for the musical "Some Like It Hot."

It is still wild to process, to live in this freedom and in this joy, and to share that with people and be celebrated for that... still humbling to me. J. Harrison Ghee

"It is grounding to have reached so many hearts and minds," Ghee said. "These moments at the stage door where non-binary and queer people are saying thank you for representation and letting me have space in this industry." Chablis wants to free people to just operate from the love. She said, 'yeah, you all might be writing a book about true crime and mess over here, but I'm going to get my moment and take it fully and own it and allow her light and ministry to shine through.'"

Ghee also spoke about performing for Chicago audiences.

"This is amazing. This city, I've toured through here multiple times with Kinky Boots, this city really loves theatre and it's wonderful to be able to create in a place like this with such an incredible backing of the Goodman Theatre," Ghee said. "This company, of artists is out of this world, you could literally come back to the show every night of the week and find somebody different to watch, and find a different journey and fall in love with a different character."

Ghee's dreams heave come to life from a successful career so far performing on stage.

"It is still wild to process, to live in this freedom and in this joy, and to share that with people and be celebrated for that," Ghee said. "To walk in it, to own it and live in it every day, is still humbling to me."

"Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" is at the Goodman Theatre through August 11. ABC7 will soon hear from the musical's director.