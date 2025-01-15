Chicago-bound Southwest Airlines flight delayed after pilot arrested for DUI at Georgia airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Midway Airport in Chicago was delayed for multiple hours after a pilot was arrested and charged with DUI at an airport in Georgia.

Pilot David Paul Allsop was arrested Wednesday morning at Savannah Hilton Head Airport, police said.

Allsop has been charged with driving under the influence, according to an arrest report.

The flight Allsop was supposed to be a pilot for was delayed from 6:05 a.m. to 10:56 a.m. while Southwest searched for a new pilot, officials said.

"We're aware of a situation involving an Employee on Flight 3772 this morning from Savannah," Southwest Airlines said in a statement. "The Employee has been removed from duty. Customers were accommodated on other flights, and we apologize for the disruption to their travel plans. There's nothing more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Employees and Customers."

ABC News and ABC7 Chicago has reached out to local authorities for more information about the arrest.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.