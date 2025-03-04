Indiana Gov. Mike Braun signs executive order banning transgender women from college sports

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLS) -- Indiana's Republican governor signed an executive order on Tuesday that bans transgender women from participating in college sports in the state.

Gov. Mike Braun also signed a second executive order that says there are only two genders: male and female.

The governor's orders come weeks after President Donald Trump signed similar executive orders.

Last month, the NCAA, which is headquartered in Indianapolis, also banned transgender women from competing in women's sports.

