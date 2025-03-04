24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun signs executive order banning transgender women from college sports

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 4, 2025 11:02PM
Indiana governor signs order banning trans women from college sports
Indiana Governor Mike Braun signed an executive order on Tuesday that bans transgender women from participating in college sports in the state.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLS) -- Indiana's Republican governor signed an executive order on Tuesday that bans transgender women from participating in college sports in the state.

Gov. Mike Braun also signed a second executive order that says there are only two genders: male and female.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The governor's orders come weeks after President Donald Trump signed similar executive orders.

Last month, the NCAA, which is headquartered in Indianapolis, also banned transgender women from competing in women's sports.

SEE ALSO | Judge blocks Trump order threatening funding for institutions that offer care for transgender youth

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW