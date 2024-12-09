Late Chicago writer's friend completes his unfinished biography of TV icon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Johnny Carson is ever the king of late night television, even over 30 years after his final "Tonight Show."

Acclaimed Chicago writer Bill Zehme had unprecedented access to the host for the ultimate biography.

The book was just completed by his pal and fellow author, Mike Thomas, who told ABC7's Hosea Sanders about "Carson The Magnificent."

It all started in 1962, and this man captured the spotlight for three decades, a singular era in TV history.

"Johnny was watched by, I think, about 17 million people a night. I mean, Johnny was a singular figure in so many people's lives. Everybody was gathered in front of their TVs to watch this guy at the same time every night. He was, as Bill wrote, the last face flickering on people's brains before they went to sleep," Thomas said.

Zehme is well known for his superb celebrity profiles. He died last year, before he could finish the book about his ultimate hero.

Thomas also wrote about comedy figures. He took Zehme's story to the final chapters.

"Johnny was this Midwestern figure from Nebraska. Bill's a kid from the suburbs of Chicago. I just think these sensibilities were very, sort of in line with each other," Thomas said. "Bill was also a great interviewer. He was a great conversationalist. And that's how he got these very, very famous people to sort of not spill their guts but be very honest with him," Thomas said.

Carson was notoriously private, but Zehme never gave up asking for that key meeting.

"Bill is in the offices one day. He knows there's a chance they're going to talk. And then Johnny says, 'Hey, how about grabbing some lunch?' And they have this hour-long sit-down, and Johnny just tells him whatever he wants to hear. But it took 10 years," Thomas said. "He did love comedy, especially comedians who were craftsmen, and he let them shine on the show. He never tried to big foot them or stop them from talking when they were on a roll. He let them go."

Thomas also spoke about what it was like to complete and publish the book.

"That's the power of Johnny, but it's also the power of Bill. I mean, a lot of people were waiting for this book for a long time, so I'm just happy I could step in and complete it. So, they could publish it and finally put Bill's magnum opus out into the world," Thomas said.

"Carson The Magnificent" has been on the New York Times' best-seller list and is getting rave reviews. You can buy it now.