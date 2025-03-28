Minnesota man sentenced for killing hitchhiker headed to Chicago 51 years ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WLS) -- An 84-year old Minnesota man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman 51 years ago as she was hitchhiking to Chicago.

Genetic testing led to the arrest of Jon Miller this past November in relation to the cold case.

Miller picked up 25-year old Mary Schlais as she was hitchhiking from Minneapolis to Chicago for an art show. Then, he stabbed her to death.

While in jail awaiting trial, Miller described the crime.

"Some guy pulled up behind me, and I thought I was caught," Miller said. "The next day in the newspaper, the guy described my car, but it wasn't my car. And I figured, well, I got away with it."

The victim's niece said they take comfort knowing her killer is behind bars.

