Pomeranian found dead inside SUV stolen from Berwyn home, police say

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A dog has been found dead inside an SUV after both were stolen from a west suburban home back in December, police said.

A Berwyn couple said their 14-year-old Pomeranian, named Wally was in the front seat of their 2017 white Subaru Forester when someone stole it on Dec. 29. It happened minutes after they started unloading laundry from the car.

Rafael Corona and Dalila Viramontes shared photos of Wally, and had been pleading for his safe return.

The couple was also able to get video of a person, who they believe is the suspect, trying to get into other garages in their neighborhood.

Illinois State Police had told the couple that their stolen car was involved in a hit-and-run about 30 minutes after it was taken.

Berwyn police confirmed on Monday that the SUV was found with Wally, who had died, inside.

Wally's remains were turned over to his owners, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Corona issued a statement on Facebook, saying, "Today, I was informed that my stolen vehicle was recovered. My boy Wally was found still inside, deceased. He likely froze shortly after the vehicle was stolen. I don't have many more details yet.

I'd like to thank everyone that contributed in any way, whether it was sharing Wally's story, keeping an eye out for him, or keeping him in your thoughts. I'm beyond grateful for all the support we received from family, friends, and even strangers that I'd never met before. Your kindness helped keep me positive through this nightmare.

Sometimes when I was out looking for him, I felt hopeless and frustrated. No clues to go off of, no leads. At least now I was able to see him one last time, and say goodbye properly to my dear friend.

Thank you all."

