24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Berwyn couple pleads for safe return of Pomeranian 'Wally' stolen with SUV

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, December 30, 2024 11:58PM
14-year-old Pomeranian 'Wally' stolen with SUV, suburban couple says
A Berwyn, IL couple is pleading for their stolen dog to be returned. They say Wally was inside their 2017 white Subaru Forester when someone took it.

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Berwyn couple is pleading for the safe return of their missing dog, who was taken along with their SUV.

Rafael Corona and Dalila Viramontes shared photos of their 14-year-old Pomeranian named Wally.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

They say he was in the front seat of their 2017 white Subaru Forester when someone stole it on Sunday.

It happened minutes after they started unloading laundry from the car.

The couple was able to get video of a person, who they believe is the suspect, trying to get into other garages in their neighborhood.

Rafael and Dalila are especially concerned because Illinois State Police told them their stolen car was involved in a hit-and-run about 30 minutes after it was taken.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW