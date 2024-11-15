Missing man found dead in tanning bed at Planet Fitness in Indianapolis, police say

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 39-year-old Indiana man was found dead in a tanning bed at a planet fitness in south Indianapolis this week.

The man went to the gym on Friday, but he was found on Monday, according to police, WTHR reported.

"Nobody ever thinks you are going to go to the gym Monday morning and potentially be in the same building as a dead body," Planet Fitness member Elizabeth Len said.

Len said her Monday morning workout started like any other day until she noticed a foul smell.

"I was sniffing, trying not to look crazy, but something smells really awful here," Len said.

The smell came from one of the tanning bed rooms, where 39-year-old Derek Sink was found dead.

"The first thing that kind of went off in my head was you know lack of attention from the staff members at Planet Fitness, which is pretty disappointing because maybe it could have been prevented," Len said.

Sink's family said he went into a tanning bed at the gym on Friday, but wasn't found until Monday morning. They said he struggled with drugs, and a needle was found in the room with him.

His aunt said they reported him missing Friday, and he was wearing an ankle monitor, which helped police find him.

During the three days Sink was considered missing, the gym remained open.

"The tanning bed has a door, I believe, but still, why are we not concerned that the tanning bed has been closed for three days, potentially?" Len said.

The cause of sink's death has not yet been determined.

In a statement on Tuesday, a Planet Fitness spokesperson said they're working closely with the local franchise to ensure they're upholding those brand protocols.