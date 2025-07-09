Illinois to return $45 million of missing money to residents: 'This is not a scam'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Check you mail! Some Illinois residents will get some money returned from the state.

The Illinois State Treasurer's Office will return $45 million to residents.

Approximately 600,000 people will receive money they didn't even know they had from the state's missing money program, according to Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs.

"The first thing we tell people, is this - the money belongs to you, the check is real, and this is not a scam," Treasurer Frerichs said. "The second thing we tell them, is to cash the check! Who couldn't use a little extra pocket money this summer?"

The checks are part of the latest round of the Enhanced Money Match program, which is part of the unclaimed property program.

Many of the checks are around $50 and officials say all you have to do is cash it. No action is needed.

Residents will first receive a notification letter and later in the summer will receive the check in their mailbox.

Frerichs said his office uses I-CASH, the state's unclaimed property initiative, to help get the money back to residents.

To see if you have missing money, check the state's database at www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH.

