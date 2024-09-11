WATCH LIVE

Scuba diver goes missing while exploring old Lake Michigan shipwreck in Kenosha County, Wisconsin

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, September 11, 2024 12:17AM
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WLS) -- A search for a missing scuba diver in Lake Michigan has been called off for the remainder of Tuesday night.

The diver went missing off the shoreline of Pleasant Prairie in Kenosha County, Wisconsin around 11:30 a.m.

The diver had been exploring an old shipwreck about 6 miles out in water over 100 feet deep.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department, the United States Coast Guard and other agencies have been working together to locate the diver.

The search is expected to resume on Wednesday morning.

