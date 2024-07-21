WATCH LIVE

Missing swimmer pulled from Lake Michigan at Beach Park rushed to hospital

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team and Christian Piekos WLS logo
Sunday, July 21, 2024 10:52AM
BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was pulled from Lake Michigan late Saturday night.

The Beach Park Fire Department began searching for a missing swimmer in the north suburbs. Authorities from nearby towns were assisting in the search.

Around 10 p.m., authorities pulled a 26-year-old man from the water, according to the fire department.

The swimmer was taken to a hospital in Waukegan.

His condition was not immediately known. No further information was known about the missing swimmer.

