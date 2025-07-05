24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Bobby Jenks dies at 44 after cancer battle

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, July 5, 2025 9:43PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bobby Jenks, a relief pitcher for the 2005 World Series champion Chicago White Sox team, has died at 44 after a battle with stomach cancer, the team announced Saturday.

Jenks died Friday in Sintra, Portugal, where he had been battling adenocarcinoma, the White Sox said in a statement.

The former All-Star pitcher was with the White Sox from 2005 to 2010.

"Jenks is survived by his wife, Eleni Tzitzivacos, their two children, Zeno and Kate and his four children from a prior marriage, Cuma, Nolan, Rylan and Jackson," the White Sox said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

