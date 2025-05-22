20 suspects storm California jewelry store after ramming door with car | Video

On Sunday evening, police say more than 20 masked robbers stormed a Modesto jewelry store after ramming the front door with a car.

On Sunday evening, police say more than 20 masked robbers stormed a Modesto jewelry store after ramming the front door with a car.

On Sunday evening, police say more than 20 masked robbers stormed a Modesto jewelry store after ramming the front door with a car.

On Sunday evening, police say more than 20 masked robbers stormed a Modesto jewelry store after ramming the front door with a car.

MODESTO, Calif. -- A brazen smash-and-grab at a Modesto, California jewelry store was caught on video.

On Sunday evening, police say more than 20 masked robbers stormed Sai Jewelers after ramming the front door with a car.

They were in and out in just 60 seconds.

SEE ALSO: Los Angeles police investigating break-in at actor Anthony Anderson's home

Police say the same robbery crew is linked to similar crimes in Oakland and Beverly Hills.

They've arrested four men so far, three of them are from the East Bay.