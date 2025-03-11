24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
9-year-old uses Heimlich maneuver to save friend at school, shocking video shows

ByLora Lavigne, WRAL via CNN Wire
Tuesday, March 11, 2025 7:10PM
A 9-year-old at a school in Raleigh, North Carolina stepped in at just the right time to help a classmate who was choking.

The second grader was gasping for air and struggling to breathe before his friend took action at Raleigh Oak Charter Academy.

"We were playing basketball, and he ate a granola bar and we started playing longer until he started choking," young Jayceon Branch said. "He was trying to say 'hold on' but he couldn't because he was choking. I didn't know he was actually, actually choking so i just did my thing, which was a Heimlich."

The 9-year-old said he learned the technique from YouTube.

Seven-year-old Donye Moore said he felt "good" after his friend saved his life.

