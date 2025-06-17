24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Morton Arboretum to host annual Wood Slab Sale this weekend

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 17, 2025 12:23AM
Morton Arboretum to host annual Wood Slab Sale this weekend
The Morton Arboretum will host its annual Wood Slab Sale this Saturday.

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Morton Arboretum will host its annual Wood Slab Sale this Saturday.

It's an opportunity to turn salvaged wood into beautiful and long-lasting furniture.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

And this is a major benefit for the environment, as well.

SEE ALSO: Morton Arboretum has new exhibit featuring massive colorful sculptures

The Morton Arboretum's senior scientist in forest ecology, Christy Rollinson, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about it.

She talked about why the arboretum has a wood slab sale annually, where the wood comes from, what furniture buyers make from the slabs and how it helps the environment.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are on sale at mortonarb.org.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW