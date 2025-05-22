24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Morton Arboretum has new exhibit featuring massive colorful sculptures

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 22, 2025 6:19PM
Lisle's Morton Arboretum has a new exhibit called 'Vivid Creatures,' featuring massive sculptures that can be seen from I-88 in the west suburbs.

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Morton Arboretum has a new exhibit: "Vivid Creatures."

The Lisle exhibition is now open, and the massive sculptures are simply stunning.

Amy Scott, head of exhibitions at the Morton Arboretum, joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk more about it.

She had a heavy hand in picking this latest installation.

The sculptures are so big they can be seen from Interstate 88.

Scott also talked about the 20th anniversary of the children's garden, which is a favorite among families.

The arboretum, located at 4100 Route 53 in Lisle, is open from 7 a.m. to sunset daily.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://mortonarb.org.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
