Amtrak train hits vehicle on tracks in Morton Grove following car crash, police say; Metra delayed

Friday, October 25, 2024 3:14AM
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two cars crashed Thursday evening in the norths suburbs, leading to one of them going onto train tracks.

The driver was able to escape before an Amtrak train hit the vehicle.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near River Drive and Lehigh Avenue in Morton Grove on the tracks which Amtrak shares with Metra.

The driver of an Acura had crashed into a parked car on Lehigh Avenue before driving onto the tracks, leading to the vehicle becoming disabled, police said. The 56-year-oldman driving the Acura was arrested for DUI.

Metra's Milwaukee North Line was operating with delays as the tracks are anticipated to be closed overnight.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

