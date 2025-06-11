Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Niles, officials say

More mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in the north suburbs, this time in Niles, Illinois health officials said.

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus have been found in Niles.

It's the first time for that suburb this year.

A batch of mosquitoes with West Nile was also found in Glenview.

Experts recommend people to precautions to avoid getting bit by mosquitoes that are potentially infected.

That includes using insect repellant and eliminating items that can hold water from around homes.

Mosquitoes in DuPage County also recently tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The infected mosquito batches were collected in Roselle, Medinah, Clarendon Hills and Burr Ridge, Illinois health officials said Thursday.

Officials say while the risk of infection is low, people should still use insect repellent, wear loose fitting clothing and avoid peak mosquito feeding times during dawn and dusk.