Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found in Glenview, officials say

Mosquitoes with the West Nile Virus have been found in north suburban Glenview, Illinois, officials said.

Mosquitoes with the West Nile Virus have been found in north suburban Glenview, Illinois, officials said.

Mosquitoes with the West Nile Virus have been found in north suburban Glenview, Illinois, officials said.

Mosquitoes with the West Nile Virus have been found in north suburban Glenview, Illinois, officials said.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Mosquitos with West Nile Virus have been found in the north suburbs.

The insects were collected Wednesday in Glenview, Illinois health officials said.

Officials say while the risk of infection is low, people should still use insect repellent, wear loose fitting clothing and avoid peak mosquito feeding times during dawn and dusk.

People should also remove any standing water around homes.