Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in DuPage County, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 5, 2025 10:46PM
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in DuPage County
Mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in DuPage County for the first time this year, Illinois health officials said.

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- For the first time this season, mosquitoes in DuPage County have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The infected mosquito batches were collected in Roselle, Medinah, Clarendon Hills and Burr Ridge, Illinois health officials said Thursday.

Officials say while the risk of infection is low, people should still use insect repellent, wear loose fitting clothing and avoid peak mosquito feeding times during dawn and dusk.

People should also remove any standing water around homes.

The latest report comes after mosquitoes with West Nile Virus were also found in the north suburbs late last month.

The insects were collected in Glenview, Illinois health officials said.

