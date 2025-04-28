Mother, baby girl die after car goes underwater; 2 other children survive, police say

HOUSTON -- A mother and her baby girl died after they drowned when their car went underwater on Friday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said

The woman, identified as Crystal Njepu, was driving a 2020 Kia Telluride in the 17300-block of Market Street when she reportedly suffered a medical emergency that caused her car to veer off and onto the gravel road, according to officials.

HCSO said the car abruptly stopped and accelerated into the grassy area and the water. Officials said a bystander noticed the car sinking rapidly and being submerged as a current took it under a bridge.

HCSO said the man jumped into the water, broke a window, and saved passengers, a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old, in the front and back seats.

The two young children were taken to the hospital and have since been reunited with family.

Once the car was extracted from the water, Njepu and her 1-year-old daughter, who was strapped in a car seat in the backseat, were found unresponsive. Officials said they died at the scene.

An investigation remains underway.

