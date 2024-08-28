77-year-old woman dies after car crash in Mount Prospect, police say

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman died after two cars crashed Tuesday afternoon in the north suburbs, police said.

The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Rand Road and Euclid Avenue in Mount Prospect, police said.

A woman driving a Kia SUV northwest on Rand Road struck a Mazda SUV that was driving southeast on Rand Road attempting to left onto eastbound Euclid Avenue, police said.

The driver of the Kia went into cardiac arrest after first responders arrived the scene. Paramedics performed life-saving measures, authorities said.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said. She has been identified as 77-year-old Jacqueline Bridges of Mount Prospect.

The driver of the Mazda vehicle, a 29-year-old woman from Des Plaines, was not injured in the crash, Mount Prospect police said.

SEE ALSO | Woman killed in I-57 hit-and-run crash, ISP says

Street closures were in place for about six hours while authorities investigated the crash.

The exact cause of the fatal crash is still under investigation. The Mount Prospect Police Department Major Crash Investigation Team and the Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) Team continue to investigate.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.