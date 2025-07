Car crashes into house in Mundelein, video shows

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A car crashed into a house Saturday on Kessler Drive in Mundelein, video showed.

Video of the scene showed a vehicle crashed into a home.

The crash happened Saturday on Kessler Drive. One home had extensive damage.

One woman said her husband was sitting on the porch and had to be taken to the hospital.

She said the driver was speeding before the crash and hit two homes.

ABC7 Chicago has reached out to police and firefighters for more information.