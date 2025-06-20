Mural honoring some of CPD officers killed in line of duty to be unveiled in Garfield Ridge

A mural honoring some of the Chicago police officers recently killed in the line of duty will be unveiled on Archer in Garfield Ridge next week.

A mural honoring some of the Chicago police officers recently killed in the line of duty will be unveiled on Archer in Garfield Ridge next week.

A mural honoring some of the Chicago police officers recently killed in the line of duty will be unveiled on Archer in Garfield Ridge next week.

A mural honoring some of the Chicago police officers recently killed in the line of duty will be unveiled on Archer in Garfield Ridge next week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tucked away in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood is an incredible display of art, honoring five Chicago police officers killed in the line of duty.

The artist is talking about why he painted it and how each officer's family helped him.

There are still some finishing touches for Milton Coronado's latest project.

Using black spray paint, the Southwest Side artist is working to complete the detailed faces of Andres Vasquez Lasso, Luis Huesca, Areanah Preston, Ella French and Enrique Martinez: all Chicago police officers killed in the line of duty during the past four years.

"I saved their portraits to the end because I knew it was very important, very essential, because we want to highlight them, their stories," Coronado said.

Coronado didn't know any of the officers, but decided to paint a mural in their honor after talking with a friend who is a police officer.

"Having this conversation with this friend, understanding a little bit more what they do, what they go through, et cetera, it was in my heart to do something like this," Coronado said.

Working with the Garfield Ridge community, Coronado found a commercial building on South Archer Avenue willing to display his latest idea. His design includes words to describe the officers, a waving Chicago flag, blue roses representing the Chicago Police Department and monarch butterflies to signify eternal life: all a backdrop to huge black and white portraits of each officer

"Milton's mural is just a beautiful reminder of their service and their sacrifice," French's mother Elizabeth said.

Coronado worked with each officer's family to tell their loved ones' stories.

French says he used her favorite photo of her daughter for the portrait.

"She is in her uniform, just smiling. And it just, for me, that was who she was as both a person and a police officer," French said.

Below the portraits are the officers' stars, each with elements that represent them as individuals.

"Ariana Preston, she had just graduated from law school. So, I put the scales that represent the law, you know, the balance, as well as some dumbbells. She loved to work out," Coronado said.

Coronado is from the Garfield Ridge area. While he has painted many murals, it is his first honoring Chicago police officers.

The mural will be unveiled next week, the same week a funeral will be held for Officer Krystal Rivera. She was killed in the line of duty June 5.

Coronado hopes to paint one of her on the North Side.